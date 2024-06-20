Update for Sabah Timber Legality Assurance System to meet EU market requirements

KOTA KINABALU (June 20): The Sabah Forestry Department and the European Union (EU) have officially set up a partnership to update the Sabah Timber Legality Assurance System (TLAS) to meet the EU’s market requirements.

In a statement today, the department said this marks a significant milestone in Sabah’s ongoing efforts to guarantee sustainable and legal timber production, demonstrating the state’s commitment to combating deforestation and climate change.

The move will enable Sabah timber to be harvested in line with the EU’s market requirements while demonstrating the department’s forward-looking approach towards environmental and social sustainability.

“The activity will involve a series of consultations and workshops with government agencies, namely the Implementing Agencies Coordination Committee, the Sabah Timber Industries Association, the Timber Association of Sabah, and upstream and downstream timber industries.

“Training and support for Sabah stakeholders will ensure they are well-equipped to meet the new requirements,” it said.

Established in 2009, Sabah’s TLAS is a due diligence system that was developed in response to the EU’s requirements under the Forest Law Enforcement, Governance, and Trade programme.

Sabah’s TLAS has played a pivotal role in enhancing compliance, transparency, and forest governance.

Its Compliance Certificate has gained international acceptance in key timber trade markets, including Europe, Australia, the United States, Japan, and Korea.

The update is also vital to align Sabah’s TLAS with the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) and the EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CS3D) that aims to foster sustainable and responsible corporate behaviour.

“By integrating these frameworks into TLAS, the Sabah Forestry Department is proactively advancing environmental and social governance,” it said.

This will not only enhance the credibility and marketability of timber products, but also position Sabah as a leader in sustainable forestry management while enhancing the competitiveness of the state’s timber industry and improve prospects for participating in global value chains, the department said.

Meanwhile, the department’s chief conservator of forests, Datuk Frederick Kugan expressed his confidence in the collaboration with EU experts, stating that the partnership was a crucial step towards aligning Sabah’s TLAS with EUDR and CS3D standards.

“At the same time, while we are committed to enhancing our environmental governance and ensuring our timber products meet the highest international standards, the system most importantly must factor in the current state development agenda and plans,” he added. — Bernama