510 in Miri shortlisted for motorcycle licence programme

MIRI (June 21): The MyLesen B2 class motorcycle licence programme in Miri constituency has shortlisted 510 applicants.

Miri MP Chiew Choon Man said the programme seeks to ensure better social and economic benefits for the B40 community.

He said the programme is specifically designed to help the public, especially the youth, obtain motorcycle licenses at a more affordable price as part of the Madani government’s initiative to lighten the burden of the target group.

“Most of the participants in this programme are young people. The market price for obtaining a motorcycle license is usually around RM750 and above.

“However, under this programme, participants only need to pay RM250 to obtain the B2 License,” Chiew told The Borneo Post.

He said his office received an overwhelming response when applications for this programme opened in April, so the deadline was extended to the end of last month.

Under the MyLesen B2 programme, participants are trained by Road Transport Department officers on traffic rules and regulations and given practical training sessions in the following months.

Upon completing the training and passing the tests, successful participants are expected to receive their licence around September.

“One of the main objectives of this programme is to reduce cases of riding motorcycles without a licence. Riding a motorcycle without a licence or breaking traffic rules is very dangerous and can lead to various problems,” Chiew said.

“Furthermore, for those looking for part-time jobs or permanent employment, having a motorcycle licence will also open up job opportunities in the gig economy.”