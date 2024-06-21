Anwar wishes happy 63rd birthday to Indonesian President Jokowi

KUALA LUMPUR (June 21): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today wished Indonesian President Joko Widodo a happy birthday through a post on Facebook.

“Happy Birthday to President Joko Widodo. Thank you for your dedication in strengthening the ties between our two countries,” he wrote.

“May Indonesia continue to progress and be successful,” he added.

President Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, turns 63 today.

In jakarta, President Jokowi was working as usual at the Presidential Palace on his birthday today.

Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat Yusuf Permana was also reported as saying that the president is still in Jakarta and “plans to work as usual at the palace”.

Jokowi was born in Surakarta, Central Java, on June 21, 1961.

Even without a proper celebration, congratulatory messages and birthday greetings still poured in for the president through social media, including from President-elect cum Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto.

“May you always be under the protection of Allah SWT, and always be blessed with good health and strength to serve the country and the people of Indonesia. Happy birthday, Mr President @jokowi,” Subianto posted. – Bernama