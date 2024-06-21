Bandar Kuching MP channels RM88,840 to upgrade SK St Thomas teachers’ office

KUCHING (June 21): An allocation of RM88,840 has been channelled to SK St Thomas here to upgrade the teachers’ office at the primary school, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

He said the allocation will also go towards purchasing new desks and furniture to improve the office’s environment.

“The existing teacher’s office equipment is quite old, and some are even damaged.

“Therefore, this allocation from my office will help ensure the safe use of these school equipment, especially to ensure that some important documents are properly kept,” he said in a statement.

Yii said since he was elected as MP, he would respond to the request of the school every year and allocate some funding assistance so that the students and teachers can benefit from it.

“In 2022, I assisted the school in building a new classroom specially for the Mandarin lesson of the school. The classroom is currently being fully used, allowing students and teachers to enjoy a comfortable environment to learn and teach Mandarin,” he said.

He also said that he helped the school to build a small room next to the stage for sound control purposes.

“Apart from that, my office also provided brand new school uniforms and school shoes for poor students in the school every year through my office’s ‘Back to School Programme.’

“I strongly appreciate and acknowledge the importance of mission school, not just on its historical value, and contributions of the past, but also an acknowledgment of its continuing role and value in our society, not just in Sarawak, but the whole of Malaysia,” he said.

He assured that he will continue to assist and invest in schools all around his constituency to help provide a more conducive learning environment for students and teachers.