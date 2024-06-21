Community policing the way forward for safer environment, says Kuching OCPD

KUCHING (June 21): A community policing walkabout led by Kuching District Police Chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah took place at the India Street Pedestrian Mall here today.

The programme that involved traders and local community leaders highlighted the police’s commitment to fostering a collaborative environment between the police and the community.

“We (police) cannot work in isolation as the community is the eyes and ears of the police,” Ahsmon told reporters.

He added that the programme also aimed to enhance direct communication with traders, in ensuring that their voices are heard and their concerns addressed.

He also expressed his hope that such programme could build trust and understanding among the public towards the police force.

“We have planned for officers to patrol each area to ensure safety and security. So far, we have received positive feedback from the community,” he said, while commending his officers particularly from the Kuching Central Police Station for their consistent presence and street patrols.

He also called upon the community to report any crime-related information to the police.

“Sharing information with the police is crucial. It will lead to greater success in ensuring a safe and harmonious community,” said Ahsmon.

Also present at the programme were Kuching district deputy chief Supt Merbin Lisa, India Street Pedestrian Mall chairman Dato Wee Hong Seng who is also Kuching South mayor, and community leaders.