Cops nab two men for alleged involvement in Batu Lintang vocational college assault

KUCHING (June 21): Police have arrested two men for allegedly being involved in an assault at the entrance of the Kuching Vocational College in Batu Lintang around 10pm on June 19.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the two men were arrested within 24 hours after a police report was lodged.

“The swift arrest was made possible with the information that we have gathered from the public,” he told reporters during a community policing walkabout at the India Street Pedestrian Mall today.

He said the two suspects are currently being investigated under Section 148 of the penal code for possessing weapons at a riot.

“We have identified five of the suspects, and three more are currently being tracked down,” he said.

Ahsmon also assured that the district police would not compromise such incidents happening in the district.

“We want a peaceful and harmonious society. Regardless of the reason, it is a big no to attack any individual and since we have the law, we will take action,” he said.

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording of the incident was also shared on social media, showing the five suspects entering the college’s premises and attacking the security personnel at the guard post.

It is understood that there were three personnel on duty when the attack took place.