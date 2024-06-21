Daro’s development continues to be strengthen for constituents’ wellbeing, says rep

DARO (June 21): The development of Daro will continue to be strengthened for the wellbeing of its constituents, assured its assemblyman Safiee Ahmad.

He said various basic development projects are currently being undertaken in Daro, covering the administrative districts of Daro, Matu, Sibu, and Meradong.

“Essential facilities such as roads, clean water supply, electricity, bridges, communication networks, and others are being actively implemented in areas that have not yet fully benefited from these amenities.

“At the same time, existing facilities are being improved for the comfort of the Daro constituents,” he said during an event at the Daro Al-Muhsiniin Mosque yesterday, in conjunction with a working visit by Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nasar.

Safiee said the construction of the Batang Lassa Bridge, expected to be completed by the end of December 2024, will significantly impact the Daro area.

“Besides that, the construction of the Entrepreneurial Hub, Daro Waterfront, and the upcoming Daro New Township Phase Two will continue to transform the development landscape of Daro,” he added.

He hoped that his constituents would always be ready to seize opportunities in this wave of development to avoid being left behind, under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Abang Openg, with the aim of becoming a prosperous state by 2030.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Asfia presented contributions to 21 community leaders of the Daro constituency.

Also present at the event were Mukah Resident Kueh Leh Poh, Daro District Officer Zul Usop, Daro Community Leaders Association chairman Mainland Jobli Ngok, and Pemanca Lau Oi Phen among others.