Don stresses role of co-curricular activities in shaping student character, personality

KUCHING (June 21): Co-curricular activities play a crucial role in shaping the character and personality of students in addition to their academic development, said Prof Dr Al-Khalid Othman.

The Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) deputy vice chancellor (Student Affairs and Alumni) said through these activities, students learn about teamwork, leadership, and how to face challenges with a positive attitude.

“All these elements are vital in building a generation capable of facing the future with confidence,” he said at the inaugural International Conference on Co-Curricular and Learning Experience (ICCLE) held at Raia Hotel and Convention Centre here yesterday.

Officiating the conference was Deputy Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

Al-Khalid said the collective efforts in promoting self-development and critical thinking among the younger generation is key to shaping a brighter future for Sarawak.

“Support from educators, parents and the community are crucial in ensuring the success of programmes like ICCLE,” he said.

He said ICCLE, with the theme ‘Navigating Success: Cultivating Soft Skills through Experience’, was highly relevant in the context of education and human development in the country.

“I am confident that through co-curricular experiences and learning outside the classroom, our students can strengthen their skills and gain valuable experiences that are essential for achieving success in life,” he added.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Universities of Co-Curricular Council (UniCC) chair Prof Dr Intan Zaurah Mat Darus said students can develop critical skills and gain invaluable experiences that pave the way for lifelong success through co-curricular activities and experiential learning beyond the classroom.

“Success is not a straight path; it includes challenges, setbacks, and surprises. Persistence and perseverance are key, along with a commitment to continuous learning and self-improvement,” she said.

She hoped the conference would inspire new strategies and initiatives that elevate educational practices and lead to the holistic development of students.

Organised by UniCC, ICCLE marks a pivotal moment in advancing co-curricular and experiential learning practices.

Participants yesterday engaged in enriching discussions and presentations that explored topics such as community service, volunteerism, sports, leadership, and entrepreneurship, among others.

Also present were Unimas deputy vice chancellor (Research and Innovation) Prof Siti Noor Linda Taib and Unimas Centre for Student Development director Assoc Prof Dr Faisal Ali Anwarali Khan.