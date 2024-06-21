Fatimah: 88 private clinics across Sarawak join Senior Citizen Health Benefit panel

KUCHING (June 21): A total of 88 private clinics throughout Sarawak have agreed to be panel clinics for the Senior Citizen Health Benefit (SCHB) scheme, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development said the elderly would be able to get treatment of up to RM500 each annually at these clinics thereby reducing the workload and congestion at government clinics.

“Of the 419 private clinics in Sarawak that we have surveyed, 88 of them have agreed to become our panel clinic for this initiative.

“As such, we hope for more clinics agreeing to become SCHB’s panel clinics,” she told a press conference here today.

Fatimah said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will launch SCHB on Sarawak Day (July 22) in Bintulu.

She said under Phase 1 of SCHB next month, 91,667 senior citizens from the B40 and M40 groups, consisting State Welfare Department aid recipients as well as those on the e-Kasih list can access the aid.

Senior citizens can check their eligibility by heading to sarawak.gov.my and clicking on SCHB.

Under the initiative, she said senior citizens can receive medical treatments for fever, cold, headaches, diarrhoea, vomiting, sprains, skin allergies and light irritation, gout, as well as light wounds.

She said they are also entitled for dental services such as tooth removal, tooth-filling, as well as dentures.

However, she said the treatments at the panel clinic will not include follow-ups including for chronic diseases, health screening, telemedicine services, aesthetic treatment for beauty, and the use of ambulance.

“The applicant must be a Malaysian who is a holder of a ‘K’ status identity card, aged 60 and above by July 1, monthly household income of RM7,000 and below from the B40 and M40 groups, and are not getting any other fundings or treatment protection from other agencies.

“This will be done cashless, where the panel clinics will key in details of the services rendered in a system developed by Sarawak Information System (Sains),” she added.

She said a meeting will also be held with the panel clinics to brief them on what type of services that they can provide to the senior citizens under the SCHB scheme.