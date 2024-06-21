Homegrown fast food eatery SugarBun officially joins Grab Signatures

KUCHING (June 21): SugarBun has officially joined Grab Signatures in an exclusive partnership, marking a key milestone for GrabFood in realising its commitment to make the best eats more accessible via the Grab platform.

During an event held at Wisma SugarBun, Jalan Satok here yesterday, Grab officials revealed SugarBun will be part of a specially-curated list of Malaysians’ most loved restaurants on GrabFood.

“This enables SugarBun to leverage the strength of GrabFood’s delivery network in order to reach even more consumers across the country.

“The Malaysian home-grown fast food chain, established since 1979, is renowned for the authentic and local flavours in its dishes, such as the iconic broasted chicken, savoury rice, Borneo eco fish, Sarawak laksa and Sabah Giant Garoupa meals.

“A wide range of Sabah Chilli Company’s Sabasco chilli sauces, which are made from momporok chilli grown in Kunak, Sabah, will also be available on GrabFood through this partnership.

“Since SugarBun is the franchise holder for Pezzo Pizza in East Malaysia, the popular international pizza brand will also be made available on GrabFood,” said Grab in a statement issued in conjunction with the event.

According to Grab Malaysia director of Commercial and Deliveries JJ Tan, GrabFood is not only about conveniently delivering food to Malaysians, but it is also deeply committed to propelling the growth of local business through its extensive ecosystem.

“Our partnership with SugarBun is a prime example of this, as it enables SugarBun to leverage our expansive delivery network to reach a broader consumer base.

“Together, we’re bringing more than just food to our consumers; we’re also delivering the rich, authentic flavours of Borneo right to their doorsteps and simultaneously fostering the growth of local culinary gems like SugarBun,” said Tan in the statement.

Borneo Oil Berhad managing director Datuk Joseph Ambrose Lee commented that his company, which is a holding company of SugarBun, is thrilled to join GrabFood and be part of Grab Signatures.

He said SugarBun is passionate about providing delicious, quality Bornean flavours that bring people together, and being part of this partnership aligns perfectly with its aim.

“We look forward to delighting a larger audience with our signature treats and becoming a staple in their culinary experience, while growing and expanding our presence in the delivery market,” said Lee.

In celebration for this milestone, some Grab delivery-partners were invited to the event and treated to some of SugarBun’s tantalising best-sellers.

A similar event was also held in Sibu.

Additionally, SugarBun and GrabFood are launching a special campaign where customers can apply the promo code ‘SUGARBUN’ to save up to 25 per cent, while 50 lucky customers stand a chance to win GrabFood vouchers worth RM50 each.

“To enter, simply snap a photo of the colossal GrabFood delivery bag installation located in Plaza Merdeka here and Delta Mall, Sibu, or our exclusive SugarBun x GrabFood delivery-partner bags.

“Share your photo on social media and mention @grabfoodmy and @sugarbunofficial if you want to be one of our lucky winners,” said the statement.

Since its inception in 1979 in Sarawak, SugarBun has remained synonymous with the authentic taste of Borneo while proudly sourcing ingredients locally and crafting dishes that embody the essence of local taste.

“SugarBun’s broasted chicken is seasoned with Sarawak’s locally-grown peppers, which not only reflects commitment to local flavours and ingredients, but also a bow in honour to Sarawak’s agricultural heritage.

“Among SugarBun’s diverse menu options, the fish burger stands out as a favourite, cherished for its consistent taste that evokes nostalgia from childhood to adulthood.

“SugarBun’s dedication to maintaining the authentic taste of this beloved dish ensures a loyal following among locals and tourists alike,” said the statement.

The statement revealed that with decades of experience, SugarBun will continue to strengthen its position in the quick-service restaurant industry by delivering true local flavours and quality, making it a cherished part of Borneo’s culinary landscape.