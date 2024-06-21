Hosting of 13th Asian Aerosol Conference at BCCK this November to be Malaysia’s first

KUCHING (June 21): The 13th Asian Aerosol Conference (AAC) 2024, scheduled to be held Nov 3 to 7 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here, will mark the country’s first time hosting the event.

According to The Clean Air Society Forum of Malaysia (MyCAS), the conference is the largest aerosol conference in Asia and this year’s edition will leave an indelible mark on Malaysia’s history with the return of AAC to Southeast Asia since the sixth conference in Bangkok, Thailand in 2009.

In a statement following a courtesy call on Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni on June 11, MyCAS said the visit was to enlighten the ministry and seek its support for the upcoming AAC 2024.

AAC 2024, it said, is expected to attract over 500 participants from around the world, including industry professionals, scientists, researchers, and policymakers in the field of aerosol science and air pollutant control technology.

“During the courtesy call, Dr Hazland expressed his ministry’s commitment towards supporting the conference by involving agencies under his ministry, as well as participation from local firms.

“MyCAS is confident that the conference will contribute to the transfer of the latest technology in aerosol science research, benefiting Asian countries, especially Malaysia,” said MyCAS.

Also joining the visit led by president Dr Noor Zaitun Yahaya were deputy president Prof Dr Juliana Jalaludin, and five other senior committee members from various universities throughout the country.

Officials from relevant Sarawak government agencies and corporations were also present.

More information about the conference can be accessed at https://www.asianaerosol2024.com.

For enquiries, please contact the secretariat at [email protected].