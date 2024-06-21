Hydrogen-based power plant to be set up in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (June 21): A hydrogen-based power plant will be set up in Sabah including in the Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area, or BIMP-EAGA region, using ocean water as part of the sources to generate 100 per cent green hydrogen.

Allyssa Certification Sdn Bhd and New Space Technology (NST) Company Limited have started a joint venture to initiate and set up the project.

Chairman of BIMP-EAGA Business Council, Dr Raymond Alfred, through Allyssa Certification Sdn Bhd has sealed a memorandum of understanding with New Space Technology Company, during his recent visit to the project site in Bangkok, Thailand where a prototype of green hydrogen production is developed.

The company is using German technology, but the research centre is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

Raymond said in a statement on Friday that the advantages of this latest technology developed by NST include the process is scalable, the hydrogen generation is processed at room temperature, the process requires no external energy, the cost of the catalyzer is very low and zero emission technology.

He also has verified all the relevant documents on certification of this technology where the technology produces 98% pure green hydrogen, as verified by independent tests and studies.

The project aims to:

I. Develop and establish the sustainable new energy sources or technology for power supply (focuses on integrated hydrogen-based and solar PV power plant for power supply in Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia and Philippines)

II. Identify suitable pilot project sites to demonstrate the implementation of the new energy sources or hydrogen-based technology in Sabah as a proof of concept. At the moment, there are four sites for the project implementation, namely Tuaran, Kota Belud, Kudat and Kota Marudu.

III. Determine the commercialization process to enable the hydrogen-based power plant or new energy sources including technology to be integrated into the existing energy grid system including off grid system in the BIMP-EAGA regional area.

IV. Collaborate with CAMRIC-UMS to initiate research and development programmes and secure funds from relevant funds such as Green Climate Funds, BIMP-EAGA China, BIMP-EAGA Korea etc.

The cost for the blue hydrogen production, which is from natural gas paired with carbon capture and storage, is between USD5 to USD7 per kg in the United States, and USD7 to USD11 in Europe and Australia. Green hydrogen produced through electrolysis using renewable power costs USD10-USD15 per kg, depending on availability. This technology will cost below the above cost which only costs below USD2.5 per kg.

Raymond said that he will cooperate with SME Bumiputera Chamber of Commerce Sabah (SBCCS) president Benjamin Golimbi and Sabah Professional Council chairman Ar Rizal A Banjar during the pre-feasibility study to ensure a Sabahan professional is involved in the planning phase.

The project will be implemented through the integration model with solar system power plant as part of the requirement to fulfil the Blue Economy criteria, where the project will be invested by the project partners, Solamax Sdn Bhd and Sunrise Centric Sdn Bhd.

It can become one of the major projects to support the Sabah Blue Economy, since the input for this hydrogen production is using ocean water, which will further support the initiative that is developed by the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Secretariat.

The Blue Economy program by SMJ will be officially launched on September 2 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.