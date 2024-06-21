Infra365: Navigating cybersecurity risks with E-Invoice implementation

KUALA LUMPUR (June 21): E-Invoice is transforming how Malaysian companies operate, creating endless prospects for efficiency and modernity. However, this digital leap increases cyber threats.

Infra365, a cybersecurity and information technology (IT) company, offers valuable insights and robust solutions to assist businesses navigate this new terrain securely.

The implementation of E-invoice transitions IT infrastructures from private to public environments, thereby exposing organisations to numerous cyber threats that require careful management and robust cybersecurity measures.

A major danger of e-invoicing is data breaches, involving the hacking of financial, business, and employee data.

Such data breaches can cost a hefty sum not including corporation legal fees, regulatory fines, and security repair. Data breaches can damage customer trust and incur economic losses that are difficult to recover from.

Companies also face ransomware threats from cybercriminals who hack an organisation’s IT infrastructure and encrypt critical data, and demand a ransom for the decryption key.

This attack can disrupt the company until the ransom is paid or the data is recovered. Ransomware costs money, disruption, recovery, and data loss.

Phishing is also used by cybercriminals to steal data or install software.

These attacks often use bogus emails to lure employees into providing private information or downloading malware.

Phishing attacks can compromise data security by giving attackers financial data manipulation credentials. To prevent phishing, businesses must train personnel and implement contemporary security.

Infra365’s InfraProtect offers a robust suite of cybersecurity strategies to protect against various cyber threats.

Utilising advanced technology, it detects and stops cyberattacks in real time, safeguarding sensitive data with strong encryption. InfraProtect prevents ransomware, allows quick recovery and provides 24/7 monitoring for continuous protection.

“We recently helped a large corporation recover from a ransomware attack, minimising data loss and restoring business operations swiftly.

“We also implemented measures to secure their environment against future attacks,” said Infra365 vice president Kevin Lim.

He said Infra365’s proven expertise, demonstrated by over 500 successful installations and a 95 per cent client retention rate, underscores their commitment to customer satisfaction.

Infra365’s recognition as Best IT Infra & Cloud Services highlights their industry leadership.

As Malaysia embraces E-Invoice, understanding and mitigating cybersecurity risks with solutions like InfraProtect can help businesses navigate this transition confidently, protecting their digital assets and ensuring operational continuity.

