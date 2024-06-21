Lorry attendant dies in crash near Spaoh junction

KUCHING (June 21): A lorry attendant perished when the lorry he was in rear-ended another lorry transporting oil palm fresh fruit bunches near Spaoh junction on the Pan Borneo Highway around 11.40pm last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) identified the deceased as Renang Brain, 24, from Kanowit.

“A call was received about the crash and rescuers from the Betong fire station were dispatched to the scene,” Bomba said in a statement today.

At the scene, firefighters discovered the deceased was pinned in the lorry’s cabin, while the 47-year-old driver had managed to exit the vehicle prior to their arrival.

According to Bomba, the driver only suffered light injuries to his left leg.

After rescuers extricated the body from the damaged lorry, it was handed over to the police for transportation to Betong Hospital for further action.

The driver of the lorry transporting oil palm fresh fruit bunches did not sustain any physical injury.

After ensuring the area was safe for other vehicles, Bomba wrapped up their operation at 12.41am.