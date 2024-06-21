Malaysia’s Asean chairmanship next year will be a critical threshold for group, says sec-gen

KUALA LUMPUR (June 21): Asean Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn had emphasised that Malaysia’s Asean chairmanship next year will be a critical threshold for the grouping, said the Asean Secretariat on X platform and asean.org webpage.

According to Kao, Malaysia’s Asean chairmanship next year will be marked by the final review of the Asean Community Vision 2025 and the adoption of the Asean Community Vision 2045, along with the four Strategic Plans of the Asean Community pillars and the Asean Connectivity.

“Dr Kao looked forward to his working visit to Malaysia later this year to meet with key ministers of the three pillars in support of Malaysia’s preparations for its Asean Chairmanship in 2025,” the posting read.

The Asean secretariat said Kao praised Malaysia’s leadership in co-chairing the meetings of the High-Level Task Force on Asean Community’s Post-2025 Vision (HLTF-ACV) in Pattaya, Thailand.

The Asean Secretariat said Kao also commended Malaysia’s role as the Country Coordinator for Asean-Canada Dialogue Relations from 2021 to 2024 and noted that Malaysia will take on the responsibility of Country Coordinator for Asean-China Dialogue Relations, starting from August 2024 to 2027.

Dr Kao made these remarks after Ambassador-designate Datin Sarah Nava Rani Al Bakri Devadason presented him her letter of credence as the Permanent Representative of Malaysia to Asean at the Asean headquarters/Asean Secretariat Wednesday.

During a courtesy call following the presentation, Kao congratulated Sarah on her new role and expressed confidence in her ability to contribute to the Asean Community-building and regional integration efforts.

Kao reaffirmed the Asean Secretariat’s commitment to supporting and collaborating closely with Sarah and the Permanent Mission of Malaysia to Asean, and conveyed his best wishes to Sarah in her new role as Permanent Representative to Asean.

Sarah has been appointed as Permanent Representative of Malaysia to Asean effective May 30.

According to the Asean Secretariat, Sarah is Malaysia’s sixth Permanent Representative to Asean since the CPR’s (Committee of Permanent Representatives to Asean) establishment in 2009.

She previously served as the Ambassador of Malaysia to Germany from 2017 to 2020 and as the Deputy Permanent Representative of Malaysia to Asean in Jakarta from 2010 to 2013. – Bernama