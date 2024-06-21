Man in Kuching gets over 8 years’ jail, 10 lashes for drug possession

KUCHING (June 21): The High Court here today sentenced a 29-year-old man to a total of eight years and 10 months in jail and 10 strokes of the rotan for having 531.5 grammes of cannabis and 3.16 grammes of methamphetamine in his possession last year.

Amirul Hafiz Safek Effendi pleaded guilty before Judge Leonard David Shim, who sentenced him to eight years’ jail and 10 strokes of the rotan for the first offence and 10 months’ jail for the second offence to run concurrently.

For the first offence, Amirul was charged under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which is punishable under Section 39A(2) of the same Act.

For the second offence, he was charged under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which is punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act.

Amirul committed both offences at an apartment in Batu Kawa around 10.45am on Feb 24, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, police arrested Amirul at the apartment’s car park on suspicion of involvement in drug-related activities.

The police conducted a body search on Amirul, but found no incriminating items.

However, Amirul admitted there were drugs in his rented apartment.

The police then entered the apartment and went to the first room, where Amirul took out a blue plastic container labelled ‘Century’ with a black cover from under the bed and handed it over to the police.

The police examined the container and found a slab of compressed dried plant materials wrapped with black plastic, transparent plastic, and gold-coloured foil paper wrap, three transparent plastic packets containing compressed dried plant materials wrapped with transparent plastic wrapper suspected to be cannabis, and a transparent plastic packet containing a crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

During the raid on the house, only the police and Amirul were present.

A chemist report dated March 29, 2023 confirmed the compressed dried plant materials were cannabis weighing 531.5 grammes and the crystallised substance was methamphetamine weighing 3.16 grammes.

The investigation found Amirul had custody, control, and knowledge, therefore was in possession of the dangerous drugs seized.

Amirul’s wife also confirmed that the apartment was rented by Amirul and she never inspected or entered the room where the drugs were found except for one time when she helped him move an unused bed into the room in October 2022.

The house agent and owner also confirmed that no copies of the house keys were kept.

DPP Danial Mohamad Ali prosecuted the case while Amirul was represented by counsel Gerald Empaling Donald.