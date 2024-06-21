MCMC, police in KL foil data phishing attempt via SMS, suspect detained

PUTRJAYA (June 21): The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the police foiled a data phishing attempt via SMS in a joint operation yesterday.

The MCMC said in a statement today that a suspect had been detained in the operation for phishing in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur yesterday after they had stopped his vehicle by the roadside to send phishing SMS to active line users in the area.

“The suspect’s activities was identified using a spectrum analysis by a telecommunications service provider for spectrum readings broadcast by communication equipment they owned, which also caused disruption to the network service quality,” the commission said.

Communication equipment, including mobile phones, GSM blaster, antenna transceiver and a laptop connected to the vehicle, which are believed to have been used by the suspect to send SMS to deceive phone users, were also seized.

The commission also said that the case is being investigated under Section 233, 238 and 239 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and Regulation 16 of the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2022.

The MCMC also urged those who come across suspicious vehicles with communication equipment connected like that used by the suspect to report directly to the commission or the police. – Bernama