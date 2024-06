MetMalaysia issues thunderstorm warning for Sarawak, Peninsular Malaysia

KUCHING (June 21): Thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds are expected to occur in several areas in Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia until 3pm today, according to the Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia).

In a warning issued at 1.15pm, MetMalaysia said Sibu (Selangau), Mukah (Dalat and Mukah), and Bintulu (Tatau) in Sarawak are to experience bad weather.

MetMalaysia added that similar weather conditions are also expected to hit Kedah (Kota Setar, Yan, Pendang, Kuala Muda, Sik, Baling, Kulim, and Bandar Baharu); Penang; Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Kuala Kangsar, Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar and Bagan Datuk); Selangor (Kuala Langat and Sepang) and Negeri Sembilan (Seremban, Port Dickson, and Rembau).