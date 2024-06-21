Miss World Kebaya 2024 pioneers cultural celebration, tourism promotion in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (June 21): The inaugural Miss World Kebaya 2024 is a landmark event set to illuminate the world with the beauty and cultural richness of the iconic Baju Kebaya.

Scheduled for Dec 1 at the prestigious Genting Highlands Grand Ion Delemen Hotel, this event not only celebrates Malaysia’s cultural heritage but also aims to boost international tourism.

While applications to join Miss World Kebaya 2024 have closed for Malaysian participants, it is still open for international participants until Oct 15 via the Miss World Kebaya website.

Miss World Kebaya 2024 aims to promote tourism and cultural exchange by showcasing Malaysia’s diverse attractions to boost global awareness and encourage more visitors.

This event will bring together participants from various countries to foster greater understanding and appreciation among different cultures, while increasing tourism revenue and enhancing Malaysia’s global exposure, contributing to the local economy.

National Film Development Corporation (Finas) chairman Dato Kamil Othman said the event celebrates the Kebaya as a symbol of Malaysia’s cultural diversity and creativity.

“Miss World Kebaya 2024 promises to be a landmark celebration that honours cultural heritage and brings significant benefits to Malaysia and beyond,” he said.

Partnering with Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and Bernama TV, Miss World Kebaya also introduces an innovative reality show that will provide viewers with a captivating behind-the-scenes glimpse into the contestants’ journeys and cultural interactions.

Viewers can anticipate an engaging series documenting the participants’ challenges, triumphs and cultural exchanges throughout the event.

In conjunction with the event, a proposal to designate a National Kebaya Day seeks to honor Malaysia’s cultural legacy and celebrate the enduring significance of the Kebaya attire.

For more information and updates, contact Miss Malaysia/World Kebaya founder and president Dr Jason Hee on 012-9211486 or email to [email protected].