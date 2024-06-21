NAIM wins big at Asean Property Developer Awards

KUCHING (June 21): NAIM Holdings Berhad, one of the leading names in property development in Malaysia, recently triumphed at the Des Prix Infinitus’ Asean Property Developer Awards where it won in several categories.

According to a release, one of the categories awarded to Naim was the Outstanding Development Category, where it won Best Community-Inspired Lifestyle Development for Bandar Baru Permyjaya in Miri which is Naim’s flagship mixed development, known as the ‘Resort City’ of Sarawak and one of the fastest-growing satellite towns in the region.

Another was for Best Gated & Guarded Development for Southlake Permyjaya, also in Miri, which is a lakeside mixed township, master-planned based on an appreciation for the environment and healthy community living.

Under this category, NAIM also won Best Luxury Lifestyle Development for George Y Residence in Kuching, a development which holds 17 inviting homes with its own private lift lobby, dedicated car park units and face recognition system to offer best in comfort and security.

NAIM was also awarded the Innovative Developer Award under the Outstanding Developer Category. This award recognises innovative business model and developments approaches, unique design, and value creation to the economy and environment.

Deputy Economy Minister Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib presented the awards at a gala dinner held at a leading hotel in Selangor.

Representing NAIM were independent non-executive directors Sulaihah Maimunni and Tan Chuan Dyi.

NAIM’s triumph at the prestigious awards served as testament to its unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards in property development and crafting homes for generations.

Group managing director Datuk Hasmi Hasnan said these awards highlighted NAIM’s dedication to creating homes that resonate with community values, security, luxury, and innovation.

“This recognition motivates us to further raise our benchmark. In line with our mission, we aim to craft homes for multi-generational communities through innovation and adding value to our properties,” he said.

Des Prix Infinitus’ Asean Property Developer Awards is a hallmark of excellence, celebrating innovation and creativity in the property development sector across the region.

The award recognises exceptional achievements in four categories: Outstanding Development, Outstanding Developer, Outstanding Interior Design, and Special Award and Recognition.