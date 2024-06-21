Nearly 200 aesthetic group gymnastics athletes to showcase talents at Sarawak carnival

KUCHING (June 21): Nearly 200 aesthetic group gymnastics enthusiasts from Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Melaka, and Sarawak will showcase their talents at the Sarawak Aesthetic Group Gymnastics Carnival on June 24-27.

Organised by the Sarawak Aesthetic Group Gymnastics Association (SAGGA) at the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Headquarters here, the carnival will focus on developing grassroots athletes and expanding AGG in schools, with a new school programme introduced this year.

“SAGGA is thrilled to announce the inaugural Sarawak Aesthetic Group Gymnastics Carnival, a premier event celebrating the elegance and athleticism of Aesthetic Group Gymnastics (AGG).

“Event highlights include a grading competition under the National Assessment Development (NAD) Programme, an Inter-School Competition and International Federation of AGG (IFAGG) – Malaysian AGG Association (MAGGA) Training Workshop,” SAGGA said in a press release.

SAGGA said international AGG expert Iryna Gutnik from the United States will also conduct a two-day workshop to enhance skills.

The event is supported by MAGGA, with its president Datuk Abdul Malek Noor and council members in attendance.

“Thanks to the Youth and Sports Ministry Dana Sukan Komuniti (KBS DSK), sponsors, and anonymous donors for their financial contributions as well as the volunteers comprising family members and friends for making this event a success.

“We are proud and honoured that Sarawak team (Age 14-16) comprising Vernice Lee and Verlyn Lee (Chung Hua Middle School No. 3), Qaisara Watiqah (SMK Bako), Shirley Ng (SMK Sungai Maong), and Christine Wong (SMK Kuching High) recently placed second in the National Series Junior programme in Kuala Lumpur.

“Joanne Wong (Chung Hua Middle School No. 1) and Joan Chai (Chung Hua Middle School No. 4) represented Malaysia at the IFAGG World Championship 2023 in Almaty, Kazakhstan, securing fourth place,” added SAGGA.

For more information, go to www.SarawakAGG.org.my, email [email protected], or call Shaleen Tay on 010-9826991.