New milestone for KUTS project with opening of Red Line Contractor’s Centralised Labour Quarters

KUCHING (June 21): The Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) project reached another milestone today with the opening of its Red Line Contractor’s Centralised Labour Quarters (CLQ).

Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin officiated at the opening of the CLQ located at Jalan Lapangan Terbang, followed by a visit to inspect the facilities.

Lee told a press conference the CLQ houses all facilities in one location from worker quarters, office buildings, dining areas, and living spaces to a basketball court – a more effective and efficient approach for any major construction project.

“This CLQ is part of the work package for the Red Line involving a joint effort of contractors consisting of Sri Datai Construction (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd, JT JV Builders Sdn Bhd, and CHEC Construction (M) Sdn Bhd.

“I applaud the Red Line Contractor for going the extra mile to establish this exemplary CLQ, setting a high standard for other KUTS contractors to emulate,” he said.

The CLQ took three months to build and includes 36 rooms for management staff and 53 rooms for workers, accommodating up to 240 people.

Earlier, Lee visited the SR10 Simpang Tiga Interchange Station site, which is part of the work under the KUTS Red Line package.

This interchange station will integrate the Red Line and Blue Line, allowing passengers to transfer to other lines for their onward journeys.

Phase 1 of the KUTS project consists of three lines: the 27.6km Blue Line from Rembus to Hikmah Exchange with 15 stations, the 12.3km Red Line from Kuching Sentral to Pending with seven stations, and the 30km Green Line from Pending to Damai Central with nine stations.

Lee pointed out construction work on the Red Line involves congested public routes and requested the contractors build alternative lanes to ensure smooth traffic flow.

He also emphasised the importance of safety compliance by contractors and the close monitoring of the project’s progress to ensure it stays on schedule.

Overall, the KUTS project has reached 22.37 per cent completion, while the Red Line package, costing RM943 million, has reached 0.06 per cent completion and is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026.