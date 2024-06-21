Premier: Political stability allows S’wak leaders to focus on development

SARIKEI (June 21): The stable political environment and peaceful coexistence of Sarawak’s diverse communities allow its leaders to focus on development programmes, said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this would help the state to achieve its vision of becoming a high-income region by 2030.

“We are able to carry out our duties well. We are able to focus. If the political situation is unstable (leaders will) always be looking behind them, takut orang nyetep you, you gugok (afraid that people will bring you down),” he said at the opening ceremony of the upgraded Al-Muttaqqin Mosque here today.

According to him, this stability is achieved when the Sarawak government strives to protect the welfare of not only Muslims but also non-Muslims by establishing the Unit for Other Religions Affairs (Unifor).

Abang Johari said due to the attention given to development, the World Bank has recognised Sarawak as a high-income region with its latest revenue reaching RM13 billion.

He said that Sarawak emphasises a balance in its development efforts by focusing on the conservation of the environment.

“This is the reason Sarawak focuses on hydrogen production as a renewable energy source,” he said, adding that the state government has also begun exploring green electricity production using floating solar panels at the Batang Ai Dam.

According to him, if only 60 per cent of the 8,500-hectare dam is utilised for this purpose, Sarawak could generate up to 2,000 megawatts of electricity.

On development in the Rajang Valley in central Sarawak, he said the Batang Rajang, Batang Lassa and Batang Baloh bridges will be completed soon, increasing economic activities in the areas, especially large-scale rice cultivation using new technologies.

Meanwhile, the upgraded Al-Muttaqqin Mosque, which can accommodate 2,500 worshippers, received an allocation of RM9.5 million, with an additional RM1.5 million announced by Abang Johari to improve its fencing. – Bernama