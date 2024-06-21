RM150,000 for repair of Merbau Estate basketball court, says Ting

MIRI (June 21): The basketball court in the Merbau Estate residential area near the Pelita Commercial Centre here will be upgraded using a Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) grant of RM150,000.

In stating this, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting emphasised that the appointed contractor should ensure the project is carried out and completed with good quality.

“We are proposing a quality project. We hope the contractor will follow the plan when completing this project later,” Ting told reporters after visiting the court yesterday morning.

Ting told the contractor to take a look at earlier similar projects in the vicinity, namely at Taman Bulatan Piasau and behind the shophouse at Taman Yakin, as examples of good quality of work which they should emulate.

“I suggested to the Miri City Council to help us bring the contractor to see the two projects,” he said.

Commenting further on the Merbau Estate court project, Ting said the upgrading works are expected to be completed within three months from June 5 to September 4 and involve resurfacing work, painting and minor damage repairs.

Ting was informed that the court has been a basketball game centre for youth in the surrounding area for the past 10 years, and is also one of the biggest basketball courts here, but due to lack of maintenance it is now in a derelict state.

Apart from the court, Ting said efforts were also being made to upgrade other facilities in the area including the children’s playground.

Giving a new look to the recreation park will attract more residents to exercise and have fun with their family and friends there, he added.