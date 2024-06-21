Sabah certain organisation of Sukma XXI, Para Sukma XXI in S’wak to be the best

KOTA KINABALU (June 21): The Sabah Sukma XXI Contingent is confident that the organisation of the Malaysian Games (Sukma) XXI and Para Sukma XXI Sarawak will be the best ever.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said he believes the Sarawak government is capable of being the best host or organiser of the biennial national games.

“Sabah will send a large Sukma and Para Sukma contingent to compete with athletes from other states including Sarawak.

“We are very confident that the organisation this time is very good because we are confident that Sarawak can do the best,” he said when interviewed by the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) following a courtesy visit from the Sukma and Para Sukma Sarawak XXI delegation here yesterday.

The Sarawak delegation to invite Sabah to participate in Sukma and Para Sukma XXI Sarawak was led by Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

Abdul Karim expressed his appreciation to the Sabah government for agreeing to participate in Sukma and Para Sukma.

“This is our last visit to all the states and Brunei Darussalam that we personally invite them to come.

“Thank you to Sabah who will send their strongest team this time,” he said.

Fatimah promised that the Para Sukma Sarawak contingent would line up the strongest contingent to wrest the championship crown from the hands of Sabah.

Admitting that Sabah’s Para Sukma athletes are the strongest at the moment, she still expects fierce competition between Sarawak and Sabah.

“We expect intense competition between Sabah para and Sarawak para athletes.

“We will also make sure that we will give great competition to the Sabah contingent later,” she said.

Among those in the Sarawak delegation were Deputy Minister for Women, Childhood and

Community Development I (Women and Childhood Development) Datuk Rosey Yunus; Deputy State Secretary (Operations) and Sukma XXI Sarawak 2024 Secretariat chief executive officer Datu Hii Chang Kee; Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development permanent secretary Datu Felicia Tan; and Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development permanent secretary Morshidi Fredrick.

Sabah was represented by Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ellron Alfred Angin, Youth and Sports Ministry permanent secretary Datuk Mansur Asun, and Sabah Youth and Sports Assistant Minister Datuk Fairuz Rendan.