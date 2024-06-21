Sabah ideal for developing healthcare industries

KOTA KINABALU (June 21): Sabah has the ideal conditions for developing international healthcare-related industries and food safety, said Sabah China Chamber of Commerce (SCCC) president Datuk Frankie Liew.

He said that Sabah is endowed with nature, unpolluted environment, beautiful scenery, pleasant climate and advantageous geographical location.

“If we can collaborate, leveraging China’s increasingly mature technology, mechanisms, management, and industrial chain in these areas, it will drive the development of Sabah’s medical and healthcare tourism and food industries,” he said after visiting several China enterprises and exchanging ideas with experts in relevant fields recently.

Liew is actively engaging with enterprises in the healthcare sector in China. He hopes to encourage relevant Chinese businesses to venture into Sabah and develop the medical and healthcare tourism industry.

“With the implementation of the Sabah-Malaysia My Second Home Program and various conveniences such as mutual visa exemption between Malaysia and China, it will be easier to promote trade and investment cooperation between Sabah and China. We must seize this rare opportunity, accelerate our efforts and promote economic cooperation between China and ASEAN,” he said.

Yesterday, Liew accompanied by He Yifeng, the Vice President of the China Magnesia Industry Association, visited several companies, including Taikang HWP Health Wealth Planner, Zhixin Anmei Group, and Jiangxi Xianghong Food Additives Co., Ltd., and engaged in discussions with their representatives.

Taikang Insurance Group Co., Ltd., founded in 1996 and headquartered in Beijing, has developed into a leading enterprise in the health industry, covering core businesses such as insurance, asset management and medical care.

Under the Taikang Insurance Group, there are companies like Taikang Life, Taikang Pension, Taikang Online, Taikang Asset, Taikang Home, Taikang Medical and Taikang Bybo Dental, with business areas spanning life insurance, internet property insurance, asset management, corporate annuities, occupational annuities, medical care, health management, commercial real estate, and more.

Zhixin Anmei Health Technology Management Group includes Zhixin Anmei Care Management Company, Zhixin Anmei Domestic Services Company, Zhixin Anmei Medical Accompaniment Company, and Zhixin Anmei Vocational Skills Training School, collaborating with several life insurance companies, nursing homes, hospitals and industry associations.

Liew has also invited relevant companies and representatives to visit Sabah for business investment exploration.

SCCC will assist in arranging business connections and meetings with leaders from relevant departments and industry representatives.

“Healthcare and tourism are both high-revenue industries. Sabah has great potential, but currently is lacking funds, technology, and management mechanisms. We must join forces with strong partners, learn from them, and gradually grow,” added Liew.