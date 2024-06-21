Speed up tabling of Sabah Labour Ordinance – Mustapha

KOTA KINABALU (June 21): Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud urged the Human Resources Ministry to accelerate tabling of the Sabah Labour Ordinance.

Speaking to reporters after launching National Training Week (NTW) 2024 in University Malaysia Sabah (UMS) on Friday, Mustapha said the amendment must be done as soon as possible for the benefit of workers in the state.

“I have been working on this Sabah Labour Ordinance to be presented to Parliament since last year. I don’t want to let go of the responsibility I’ve taken on, nor do I want to be called making empty promises.

“We want the workers in Sabah to be able to enjoy the benefits that are available in other states.

“So with that, I would like to call on the Human Resources Ministry to look into this ordinance and speed up its presentation,” he said.

In November 2023, when Mustapha was still the Deputy Minister of Human Resources, he said the amendment bill was postponed and being reviewed by the Attorney-general.

In March this year, the Parliament again failed to include the amendment in the legislative agenda.