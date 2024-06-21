Steinbruckner wants Terengganu FC to contain Kuching City FC import striker pair

KUALA NERUS (June 21): Terengganu FC (TFC) coach Tomislav Steinbruckner has reminded his charges to be extra careful about Kuching City FC’s (KCFC) pair of import strikers during their Super League match at Sarawak State Stadium tomorrow night.

Steinbrucker pointed out that Jordan Mintah and former TFC player, Kipre Tchetche, had qualities of a good striker and could threaten TFC’s defence.

“Jordan Mintah and Kipre Tchetche..they both have good quality. I don’t say this because they were ex Terengganu player.. but to be frank they are really good strikers.

“I believe they will give us hard time in Kuching. But I told my players to be more cautious and don’t lose control of these two players,” he told Bernama today.

He also urged his players to do their best to secure three points and ensure that TFC remains in the top three positions in the league, as the team was currently doing well in second place and having qualified to the FA Cup quarterfinals last week.

“We must continue our good momentum to create more wins. We will play against Sabah for FA Cup at the end of this month, so I hope we can win this away game for our motivation,” he said, adding that he had not decided on the starting eleven for tomorrow’s match yet. – Bernama