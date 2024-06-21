STEM, TVET can still be improved in Sabah – Prof

KOTA KINABALU (June 21): There is still room for improvement to overall better the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and TVET (technical and vocational education and training) fields in Sabah.

Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) deputy dean (Academic and International) Prof Dr Ho Chong Mun presented five innovative strategies for enhancing graduate employability in the two fields.

Prof Ho outlined these strategies when delivering his keynote address at the state-level STEM and TVET colloqium at Hotel Se7en in Suria Sabah shopping mall here today.

He started off with a general distinction between TVET and STEM.

TVET is educational frameworks designed to provide individuals with specific skills and knowledge for workforce in various industries.

STEM is an interdisciplinary education approach emphasising the four key disciplines with the aim of fostering innovation, problem-solving and critical thinking.

The former provides its learners with practical skills for specific trades and careers, while the latter academic and theoretical knowledge in science and technology fields.

In his first of five suggestions to improve the two fields, Prof Ho opined that STEM and TVET should be integrated as the foundation of modern education.

He pointed out that a big hurdle in this vein is public perception as many parents, for example, still have difficulty accepting their children pursuing either field.

“Let’s say your child was not eligible to enter STEM fields. It does not mean that they are not smart, but it might just be that their passion, skills and ability are more suited to TVET.

“And there is nothing wrong in pursuing TVET. In Australia, a mechanic could be earning more than a professor. Even engineers will call for a mechanic if their car broke down.

“The main thing we need to overcome in this effort is perception, which I believe does not lie with our teachers, students or parents, but rather the relatively bigger gap between TVET and STEM occupations compared to other jobs in Sabah,” he said.

Secondly, he presented a few of the best practices in curriculum design to craft excellence among students in the said fields.

Prof Ho suggested for industry experts to be involved in the curriculum development process to ensure relevance and practicality.

He said focus should also be placed on competency-based education that emphasises skills and knowledge required in the job market.

Similarly, he said project-based learning should be implemented to encourage critical thinking and problem solving skills among the students.

“Additionally, I think the curriculum design should be student-centred to cater to different learning styles and abilities, promoting inclusive education.

“These curriculum should also be continously updated to keep pace with technological advancements and industry needs,” he said.

Thirdly, Prof Ho proposed for TVET and STEM educators to be empowered through training and technology.

He stressed that the educators should also be placed focus on in this aspect instead of solely the students as it can better the overall teaching and learning experience.

An obvious improvement that can be made in this regard is to equip teachers with the necessary tools and training to integrate digital tools in the classroom.

The other one would be to spur continuous professional development by providing ongoing training opportunities for teachers to stay updated with the latest teaching methods and technologies.

“Another thing that we can do to empower our STEM and TVET educators is through encouraging collaborative learning environments where they can share the best practices and resources.

“Mentorship programmes should also be established so that experienced educators can guide and support their fellow colleagues,” said Prof Ho, adding that the implementation of a feedback system would allow teachers to evaluate and improve their teaching methods.

Fourthly, he stressed that the educators should seek industry partnerships to provide real-world impact to their students.

This can be done, he said, through creating internship and apprenticeship programmes in collaboration with local industries to provide hands-on experience for students.

In addition, he said job placement services can be developed in collaboration with industry players to enhance graduate employability.

“I would also like to suggest for our educators to be proactive in establishing joint-research initiatives with industry partners as it can lead to innovative solutions and advancements.

“They should also invite industry professionals to conduct guest lectures and workshops, bringing their tools and insights into the classroom,” he said.

Fifthly, he laid out several strategies that can be taken in navigating challenges in the TVET and STEM fields for future success.

In identifying potential barriers, he said thorough assessments should be conducted to identify any problems to effective education and develop targeted plans to address them.

Prof Ho also called for more stakeholder engagements including students, parents, educators and industry partnerships in the decision-making process.

“I think flexible learning paths should also be created to cater to the diverse needs and circumstances of our students, allowing for personalised education experiences.

“Aside from that, maybe we can incorporate sustainability and future-oritented thinking in educational programmes to prepare students for emerging global challenges,” he said.

Aside from these five outlined strategies, Prof Ho put forth two additional suggestions for TVET and STEM improvement in Sabah.

“This is my suggestion – we should have a centralised education system in Sabah to allow for cohesive and consistent implementation of policies.

“My other suggestion is to establish a Sabah Skills Enhancement and Innovation Centre (SSEIC) to promote lifelong learning and skills upgrading with substantial government support and financial incentives for continuous education and training,” he said.