Three family members injured after Kg Semariang Batu B walkway collapses

KUCHING (June 21): Three members of a family were injured when a wooden walkway at Zone 9 of Kampung Semariang Batu B collapsed this morning.

A husband and wife were riding a motorcycle with their two children on the walkway when the mishap occurred.

According to the Borneo Facebook page, despite crashing down to the swampy ground below, the husband managed to escape without getting injured.

However, his wife suffered an injury on her head and thigh, which required her to be referred to the Petra Jaya Health Clinic.

Their son received a minor injury on a leg, while their daughter had a slight injury on her lips.

Several villagers were seen assisting the victims.

It is understood that some planks on the walkway were rotten and that the Public Works Department (JKR) has been made aware of the situation.

A netizen commented that the victims were fortunate it was low tide when the incident occurred.