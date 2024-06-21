Tiong slams Sibu Water Board over lack of long-term planning in dealing with water supply disruptions

SIBU (June 21): Dudong assemblyman Dato Sri Tiong King Sing has slammed Sibu Water Board (SWB) for lacking long-term planning in dealing with frequent water supply disruptions in Sibu which have affected the people’s livelihood.

“The substandard water supply measures in Salim and Bukit Lima severely impact the people’s livelihoods.

“Sibu Water Board (SWB) must provide a reasonable explanation and even apologise to the people for their negligence and persistent misconduct, which directly undermines the goals of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg of prioritising the people through good governance and striving to improve infrastructure in Sarawak.

“I regret to say that SWB lacks long, medium, and short-term planning in handling water interruptions, with no crisis management measures in place.

“As early as the state elections of 2021 and 2020, I repeatedly raised concerns with SWB in meetings that people are suffering from frequent and sudden water interruptions, and I strongly urged the water supply agency to handle and resolve the root causes,” he said in a statement today.

The Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister called on the SWB to provide explanations, and apologise to the people.

Many parts of Sibu yesterday experienced water supply disruption, affecting many businesses and daily lives of the people.

Later SWB clarified that the disruption was due to low water pressure caused by low tide, affecting the pumping of raw water from the river at the Salim and Bukit Lima treatment plants.

“What is unacceptable is that as we approach 2024, the authorities continue to use the same excuses and explanations, while the people still face challenges in meeting their basic needs of life.

“This is something that cannot be compromised nor tolerated,” said Tiong.

He has suggested deepening the Rajang River or finding a suitable location for the water pumping facilities, but could not understand or accept the reason that the Rajang River is too shallow for water pumping, necessitating water supply interruptions.

“What kind of engineering is so inflexible that it cannot effectively solve the water supply problem?

“I want to remind SWB that people pay their water bills every month; it is not free. Yet, frequent water control measures reflect extremely poor service.

“I ask the leadership of SWB: are you sleeping on the job? Can your flippant statements like unable to pump water, need water control measures sufficient to appease the people?” he questioned.

He pointed out that access to clean water is a basic human right, adding that this was not the first time this has happened, yet SWB seems incapable of presenting any relief plans or informing the people how long they must endure these water supply measures.

“Must impoverished families spend additional money to buy water for daily use? At a time when people suffer, I can only say that the management and planning of SWB are incompetent! What exactly are the senior management doing?

“I want to question the leadership of SWB – have you become too comfortable in Sarawak, leaving frequent water interruptions to occur without devising short or long-term strategies to solve the water problem?

“How will the management of SWB explain this to the Sarawak community, which has great trust in the government?” he said.

He added: “Don’t wait until the people are completely disappointed in the government to make amends. After all, public grievances are difficult to quell and may even lead to backlash. At that time, the grand ideals of the Premier for caring for the people of Sarawak could collapse overnight due to your inaction.

“I advise SWB that they must be extremely vigilant in addressing water supply issues and not attempt to deceive voters, as voters will not easily be fooled or placated. They demand results and rightly so.”

At the same time, Tiong suggested that SWB appoint a capable consultant or contractor to conduct on-site inspections and propose effective solutions rather than just “sitting in the office and giving out unconstructive suggestions”.

He pointed out that SWB must go down to the ground and meet the grassroots, and understand and solve the problems faced by the people, instead of just “sitting in the office and making excuses”.

“I warn SWB to provide solutions immediately and appease public resentment with practical actions, and stop frequent flood problems from happening again,” he said.