Trienekens bags gold at Shell Malaysia Safety Awards for 2nd year running

KUCHING (June 21): Trienekens (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd, the operator of the state’s Integrated Waste Management System (IWMS), has once again clinched the prestigious Gold Award at the Shell Malaysia Safety Awards (SMSA).

This marks the second consecutive year the company has been honoured at the ceremony hosted by Shell Malaysia, according to a press release.

The award recognised Trienekens’ exceptional performance and significant achievements in health, safety, security and environmental initiatives within its operations.

The Gold Safety Award was given under the Downstream and Integrated Gas Category, one of the top three categories alongside the Upstream and Corporate Categories.

Trienekens group chief executive officer Stephen Chin said receiving the award for the second consecutive year was truly an honour as it recognised the company’s unwavering dedication to upholding the highest standards in health, safety and environmental practices throughout its workforce, business and operations.

“The foundation of our success is our amazing team who have demonstrated consistent and unwavering commitment to ensuring a safe and healthy environment not only for themselves and the company but also for our customers and the communities that we serve,” he said.

Chin also attributed the company’s success to the strong support and cooperation accorded by its customers and stakeholders.

“The trust and confidence placed in us, along with close communication with our customers and key stakeholders, including the Sarawak government and relevant authorities, has continuously helped and motivated us to consistently maintain our performance at a high level.

“For that, we are very grateful and we will continue to give our best for our customers and the community,” he said.

This award underscored Trienekens’ dedication to excellence in all aspects of its business operations.

The company consistently delivers high-quality, reliable and safe waste management solutions, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in environmental management.

The SMSA, which is divided into two segments comprising Safety Awards and Merit Awards, celebrates and honours business partners and contractors for their outstanding health and safety performance throughout the year.

It recognises robust Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) work cultures and exemplary safety leaderships, where employees’ safety is paramount.

The rigorous awarding process involves assessments based on a set of criteria aligned with Shell’s HSSE Management System and the Malaysian Society of Occupational Safety and Health.

This year’s SMSA winners received their awards from Shell Malaysia country chair Siti Hurrairah Sulaiman at a special presentation ceremony.

Representing Trienekens were its group deputy chief executive officer Elvin Wee and division manager for business development Jeremy Sim.