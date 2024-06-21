TYT, wife extend condolences to family of late i-CATS vice chancellor

KUCHING (June 21): Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi have extended their deepest condolences to the family of i-CATS University College vice chancellor Prof Dr Shahren Ahmad Zaidi Adruce, who passed away this morning.

In a statement, Wan Junaidi and Fauziah expressed their profound sorrow to the family over their loss.

“His Excellency Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi sincerely pray that his soul rests in peace,” read the statement.

Shahren is the son of the fifth Sarawak Governor, the late Tun Datuk Patinggi Dr Ahmad Zaidi Adruce Muhammed Noor.