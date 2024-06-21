Woman in Kota Kinabalu remanded over RM24.2 mln loss from bank accounts

KOTA KINABALU (June 21): A woman has been remanded for three days starting tomorrow to assist in the investigation regarding the loss of RM24.2 million from several fixed deposit accounts at a bank.

The woman in her 40s is the latest suspect to be remanded to assist in the investigation.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie at the Kota Kinabalu Magistrate’s Court today following a police application.

The same court today also allowed the remand order for 10 other suspects in the case, aged 22 to 53, to be extended for three days starting today, after they were remanded last Monday (June 17).

Yesterday, the same court also allowed the remand of a suspect, a businessman with the title Datuk, to be extended for three days starting yesterday after he was remanded last Monday.

On Wednesday, Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohamed Ramli Yoosuf said that 13 individuals, including four bank employees, were detained to assist in the investigation.

He said investigations showed the involvement of syndicate members from inside and outside the bank who conspired to withdraw the money, as it could only be done through internal collusion within the bank.

He said the arrests were made after receiving four reports from account holders and bank staff in early June in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, when the victims realised there were suspicious cash withdrawals made in Kota Kinabalu involving several fixed deposit accounts. – Bernama