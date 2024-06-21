Yayasan Peneraju unveils Malaysia’s first Talent Bank, to develop 10,000 high-impact individuals by 2030

KUCHING (June 21): Yayasan Peneraju (YP), an agency under the Ministry of Economy, has unveiled Malaysia’s first-of-its-kind Talent Bank in line with its mandate to drive Bumiputera competitiveness on a global scale.

A press release said with a mission to elevate Bumiputera value creators, YP Talent Bank aims to develop 10,000 high-impact individuals by 2030.

Deputy Minister of Economy Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib launched YP Talent Bank yesterday, emphasising the government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote Bumiputera empowerment and economic advancement.

Designed to nurture and further shape Bumiputera talents, YP Talent Bank will first tap into its alumni network before opening to all Bumiputeras aspiring to become leaders in one of three categories: professional leaders, business leaders, or community leaders.

“The official launch of YP Talent Bank is an excellent example of effective collaborations with long-term goals to empower Bumiputera and enhance our nation’s human capital while creating opportunities for Bumiputera talent to soar higher,” said Hanifah.

YP Talent Bank aligns perfectly with the recently announced Ekonomi Madani: Memperkasa Rakyat framework, particularly via strategic thrusts outlined in the ‘Raising the Ceiling’ pillar, aimed at strengthening the economy and growing the nation’s wealth.

“YP Talent Bank supports these aspirations by fostering innovation, enhancing competitiveness among Bumiputera talent and promoting growth. We look forward to the positive impact YP Talent Bank will bring in creating future leaders and driving our nation towards greater economic resilience,” she said.

YP chief executive officer Ibrahim Sani said: “The launch of our Talent Bank is a clear testament to our commitment to developing Bumiputera talents. Through expert assessments, tailored talent profiling, personalised development plans, and targeted mentorship, YP Talent Bank aims to equip Bumiputera individuals with the skills and confidence needed to excel as future leaders.”

He said businesses can benefit from a diverse pool of candidates with verified skills and qualifications as YP Talent Bank offers a reliable platform to identify and recruit top talent.

“While our primary role is to ensure that the evolving demand of the industry is addressed by having a steady supply of qualified professionals, this initiative expands beyond the opportunities to take the lead through leadership roles.

“By 2030, YP Talent Bank aims to develop 5,000 professional leaders, 4,000 business leaders, and 1,000 community leaders,” he added.

Those who participate in YP Talent Bank will undergo a developmental process that begins with a thorough assessment.

Based on the assessment results, personalised development plans are created to address the specific needs and goals of each talent ensuring a customised approach to their growth journey.

This is followed by a tailored profiling process to understand participants’ strengths and areas for improvement to help create a plan for their leadership development.

Additionally, the programme includes leadership training ranging from curated developmental programmes to hands-on experiences aimed at building essential leadership skills.

Personalised guidance and support are provided via expert coaches and mentors, who are currently leading major companies in industry.

To ensure the development plans remain relevant and effective, ongoing monitoring and assessment will also be undertaken to track the progress of each participant.

The initial phase of YP Talent Bank initiative will focus on attracting participants and building a comprehensive database of prospective talent.

Phase 1 of YP Talent Bank pilot programme will officially launch by Q1 2025 and selected participants will undergo assessments as well as profiling to create personalised development plans.

The full phase kick-off will be by Q1 2026, where participants will benefit full offerings on talent support and leadership development according to the level of assessments.

To learn more about YP Talent Bank or to sign up, visit https://peneraju.org/.