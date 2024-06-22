3 food stalls in Kuala Baram partially destroyed in fire

MIRI (June 22): Three food stalls in Kuala Baram were partially destroyed in a fire during the wee hours of Saturday.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Lutong Fire and Rescue (Bomba) station chief Henry Jugah said they received a distress call at 2.46am.

“A team of five personnel were then rushed to the scene. When they arrived, they found three food stalls had been engulfed in a fire,” he said.

The team worked to control the fire from spreading to other units in the area.

“One unit was 40 per cent destroyed, while the second and third stall were 20 per cent and 10 per cent destroyed respectively,” he said.

The operation ended at 4.15am, and the cause of the fire and total value of damages are still under investigation.