59 Girl Guides branches nationwide to attend AGM, confab in Kuching

KUCHING (June 22): About 300 delegates representing 59 Girl Guides associations from across the nation will be expected at the Girl Guides Association Malaysia’s annual general meeting (AGM) and conference here from June 27 to 29.

Girl Guides Association Malaysia Sarawak branch president Dato Dayang Morliah Awang Daud said the AGM and conference are scheduled to take place at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

“Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, the Queen of Malaysia will be gracing the opening ceremony at BCCK on June 29,” she said when met by reporters after paying a courtesy call on the Head of State’s wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi yesterday.

According to Dayang Morliah, Girl Guides Association Malaysia president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail will be chairing the AGM and conference.

She said several events including presentations of awards, Royal dinner, and visits to Borneo Cultures Museum and the Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak (Centex) have been lined up.

Dayang Morliah said the courtesy call was aimed at inviting Fauziah, who is a patron to the Girl Guides Association Malaysia Sarawak branch, to be among the guests of honour at the opening ceremony.