Abg Jo to announce allocation for repairing dilapidated schools in S’wak tonight

KUCHING (June 22): The Sarawak government has allocated a sum to repair dilapidated schools throughout the state, revealed Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said he would announce the sum during the state-level Gawai Dayak dinner tonight, which would be graced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Tonight, I will announce the allocation because (Prime Minister) Anwar will be with us.

“This is based on the agreement between the state and federal governments for us to implement projects for repairing and upgrading dilapidated schools because now there are only 200 dilapidated schools left which need to be upgraded immediately,” he told reporters when met after attending the Sarawak Education Award 2024 held at the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Sarawak main hall in Petra Jaya here today.

When asked whether the Rural Transformation Project (RTP) funds used to upgrade dilapidated schools can be claimed to the federal government, Abang Johari clarified the funds allocated by a state constituency’s assemblyperson were used only to repair part of the school’s amenities.

“They can use RTP funds for the repairs of the schools, not to upgrade the schools. For upgrading, it is part of the agreement between the state and federal governments,” he said.

When speaking at the event earlier today, he said the matter had been previously brought to Anwar for Putrajaya’s attention.

Abang Johari said Sarawak is willing to provide allocations for the federal government to upgrade dilapidated schools in the state.

He added the state and federal governments need to cooperate in implementing various education policies including on repairing and upgrading dilapidated schools.

“I’ve already brought this issue up to the prime minister — since the issue of dilapidated schools in Sarawak is already there, why don’t we find a solution?

“If you (the gederal government) got no money, then we (state government) can give the money. If we have the capability (to repair and upgrade schools), why not? Then you bayar balik lah (pay us back),” he said.