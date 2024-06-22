Andrea Natalia Jaed crowned Miss Gawai Greater Azam 2024

KUCHING (June 22): Andrea Natalia Jaed, 29, was crowned the winner of the inaugural Miss Gawai Greater Azam 2024.

The Bidayuh lass triumphed over three other finalists during a Gawai Dayak gathering organised by Greater Azam for its members at Serapi Hotel here yesterday.

Seraphina Dominic Gisong, Juwita Zaidi and Evelette Robin placed first-, second-, and third runners-up, respectively.

Angkatan Zaman Mansang Sarawak (Azam Sarawak) deputy chairman Dato Norhyati Mohd Ismail presented Andrea, who is a member of the Azam Young Souls (AYS), with a crown, sash and cash prize of RM300.

All participants of the beauty pageant represented the entities within Greater Azam, aiming to showcase the uniqueness of Sarawak Dayak costumes.

The event saw the participation of some 80 individuals, including members of Azam Sarawak, Sarawak Development Institute (SDI), Faradale Media, Faradale Holdings, AYS, Azam Toastmasters Club, and the media.

It served as a platform to honour the tradition and heritage of the Dayak community while also recognising and appreciating the invaluable contributions of Greater Azam’s stakeholders, partners and collaborators.

“Gawai Dayak is a time of joy, unity and gratitude, marking the end of the harvesting season and the beginning of a new year filled with hopes and blessings.

“This celebration embodies the spirit of hard work, resilience and community that is integral to Dayak culture,” said Azam Sarawak chief executive officer Ali Suhaili in his speech.

Ali said Azam Sarawak is always dedicated to enhancing collaboration, communication and understanding among the various groups represented at the event.

“Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones and implemented impactful initiatives that benefit not only our organisation but also the wider community. Your dedication and collaborative spirit are what made this event possible.

“We look forward to continuing our journey together and striving for even greater achievements,” he added.

The event also featured a captivating sape performance by Norfazlina Mohd Fariz, who was champion of the Sape Junior 2024 competition organised by Radio Televisyen Malaysia.

Also present was SDI chairman Datuk Amar Jaul Samion.