Anwar: Political stability, clear policies have propelled Sarawak to join powerhouse rank

KUCHING (June 22): Sarawak’s political stability and clear policies have enabled the state to emerge as the country’s new economic powerhouse, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In his speech at the state-level Gawai Dayak gala dinner at Borneo Convention Centre here tonight, Anwar said clarity in policies and stability have contributed to increased interest in Sarawak from foreign investors.

“Precisely because of this clarity and the ease of doing business, and the commitment and seriousness of leaders like the Premier and his deputies, we have seen remarkable achievements in Sarawak.

“This is significant not only for Sarawak but also for the whole country,” he said.

Anwar mentioned during his recent travels to Germany and Japan, potential investors have acknowledged Malaysia’s potential.

“What is remarkable and gives me great confidence and pride is that Sarawak is seen as a major hub in the region,” he said.

He said that Sarawak was initially recognised for its energy resources, including solar, petroleum, gas, renewable energy and green hydrogen.

“However, Sarawak’s achievements extend beyond energy. It is seen as capable of leaping forward in new areas such as energy transition, digital transformation and AI, and food security, with new rice granaries to meet Sarawak’s needs.

“Therefore, I salute Sarawak’s leadership for their determination in these areas,” he added.

Reflecting on the spirit of unity during the Gawai Dayak celebration, Anwar highlighted the forward-thinking economic strategies of Sarawak.

“In current economic theory, it’s not just about catching up to become a more advanced country. Programmes like the Madani Economy and Sarawak’s economic framework planning are not about catching up but about leapfrogging.

“In the past five years and the next five years, Sarawak’s growth will exceed projections made a decade ago.

“To elevate Sarawak’s economic status and success, it should not merely chase the successes of other states like Penang, Selangor and Johor or other regions. Instead, it needs to have plans and execution strategies to leapfrog beyond initial expectations.

“This is the economic theory for developing countries aiming for remarkable success,” said Anwar.

Meanwhile, he said the collaboration agreed upon by the federal government in allowing the Sarawak government to initially fund federal development projects in the state aims to reduce bureaucratic hurdles that delay project implementation.

“As long as it follows financial regulations, without any misappropriation, proceed with the projects. This is our decision now to facilitate and expedite programmes.”

Among those present at the gala dinner were Sarawak Governor Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, and Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

