Artist’s ‘Colourful Echoes’ among Kuching’s best-selling art shows

KUCHING (June 22): Artist Joanne Lau’s ‘Colourful Echoes’ solo show has become one of Kuching’s best-selling art shows.

According to a press release yesterday, half of the show’s 51 pieces have been sold after a four-week run.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to new church funds for the Chapel of Mother Mary, Carmelite Monastery, and Sarawak Women for Women Society of which the artist was formerly president.

In her speech at Hoan Gallery in La Promenade Mall last Sunday, Lau thanked all her supporters and art collectors both here and abroad.

“Art connects and my collectors through their faith in me have really boosted my confidence as an artist in my journey.

“‘A Painful Heart’ is the most liked painting of the show. It sends out a clear message that ‘it is okay to talk about it and seek healing when one is unwell’,” she said.

Lau noted large pieces, including ‘Colourful Echoes’, which the show was named after, were bought by collectors from Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. Other buyers included politicians, doctors, engineers, architects and bosses of big establishments.

Her show is believed to be the highest-grossing at Hoan Gallery, one of the region’s most active art galleries.

‘Colourful Echoes’ was Hoan Gallery’s second show of its 2024 season, which opened with a posthumous exhibition for Chong Liew Syn, the late founder of the Sarawak Fine Arts School.

Hoan Gallery director Hoan Kee Huang said: “I couldn’t be prouder of Lau and what she’s achieved.

“Her show has been incredibly well-received by the local art scene. None of us artists can recall another recent show in which so many pieces were sold in such a short amount of time; even during the preview period, four pieces were already sold.

“Lau’s works have obviously really connected with people. There is no doubt in my mind that Lau is setting a benchmark for art and art appreciation in Sarawak. She is not only admired but also an inspiration to many.

“Lau has really demonstrated how bright Sarawak’s art future can be. I hope many more artists will be motivated to create.”

Hoan Gallery has hosted four solo art shows, including another high-profile exhibition featuring the works of Alena Murang, since its opening in 2021.

The gallery has become a focal point of an artistic revival in Sarawak. Emerging talents like Brandon Ritom and sculptor M. Sahzy have also chosen Hoan Gallery to display and sell their works.

Adding on, Hoan said the gallery would stage a solo show of David Chew, one of Sarawak’s best known abstract artists.

“Chew’s works are not just ‘brave’ but also unique. I think art lovers are in for a treat when his show opens,” Hoan said, adding Chew’s show is slated to open on Sept 24.

In Hoan Gallery’s permanent collection are the works of Leonard Siaw, Stephanie Eng, Foo Syn Choon, Narong Daun and more.

The gallery is open daily, entrance is free, and all works on display are for sale. For more information, visit hoangallery.com or lapromenademall.com.my.