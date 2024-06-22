BCCK announces staff promotions, appointment of assistant GM for sales

KUCHING (June 22): Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) is delighted to announce a series of staff promotions and the new appointment of assistant general manager for Sales.

These advancements reflect BCCK’s commitment to recognising and nurturing talent within the organisation and its dedication to providing professional growth and development opportunities, said a press release yesterday.

Among the staff members receiving job upgrades are individuals from various departments such as Security and Safety, Audio Visual, Sales, Human Resource, Event Planning and Facilities.

These employees have consistently demonstrated exceptional performance, dedication, and a willingness to go above and beyond in their roles, earning them recognition and advancement opportunities within the company.

BCCK chief executive officer Eric van Piggelen said: “We are thrilled to announce these promotions and job elevations at BCCK. Each of these individuals has shown exceptional dedication, talent, and commitment to excellence in their respective roles.”

“We believe that these advancements will not only recognise their contributions but also inspire them to continue striving for excellence in their careers at BCCK,” he added.

In addition to the staffs’ promotion, BCCK is delighted to announce the appointment of Jacqueline Tunggi as Sales assistant general manager.

Director of Sales and Marketing Premala Danapakiam said: “We are pleased to welcome Jacqueline to the BCCK family, her expertise and passion for sales will play a pivotal role in driving our business forward and achieving our strategic objectives.”

“We are confident that Jac will make significant contributions to our continued success,” she added.

Born in Pakan, Julau and raised in Kuching, Jacqueline previously worked with a local hotel chain for 10 years, managing medium and large-scale events.

Jacqueline will be responsible for spearheading sales strategies, fostering client relationships, and driving revenue generation initiatives. Her leadership skills and proven track record in driving sales growth will undoubtedly elevate BCCK’s sales department to new heights of success.

Jacqueline expressed her excitement in joining BCCK, stating: “I am honoured to be a part of such a dynamic and innovative organisation. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at BCCK in delivering exceptional results and exceeding our sales targets.”