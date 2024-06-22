Bintulu cops solve armed robbery at 24-hour premises with arrest of main suspects

BINTULU (June 22): Police believe they have solved an armed robbery case at a 24-hour business premises here following the arrest of two main suspects on Friday night.

Bintulu police chief Supt Nixon Joshua Ali said the two local men, aged 25 and 33, were nabbed in separate locations in town during an Op Cantas operation at 8pm.

“During the arrests, the police team also recovered two machetes, two motorcycle helmets, two pairs of short-sleeved shirts and two pairs of jeans,” he said.

According to Nixon, both suspects have criminal records relating to causing bodily harm and threats, as well as drug abuse.

Both have been remanded and the case will be investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code, he added,

He said if found guilty, the two suspects could face up to 20 years’ imprisonment, and also be liable to a fine and whipping.

Nixon stressed that police will not tolerate any activities that threaten public order and safety, and called on the public to continue channeling information on crime to the Bintulu district police headquarters on 086-318304.