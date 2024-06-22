Bintulu Resident’s office keen on more environmental sustainability, conservation partnerships, says deputy resident

BINTULU (June 22): The ‘Nourish Nature, Nuture Future 2024’ tree planting and e-waste collection into resources programme marks significant collective efforts in Bintulu’s journey towards environmental sustainability and conservation, said Bintulu deputy resident Abang Zainuddin Abang Turkey.

He said it is through partnerships like this they can achieve more greater sustainable outcomes for the community.

“The Bintulu Resident’s office plays an important role in fostering a sustainable and thriving community in Bintulu.

“Through collaborations between corporate organisations such as PTTEP Malaysia and various government agencies, we can amplify our commitment to working hand-in-hand to ensure the success of community programmes,” he said during the launch of the ‘Nourish Nature, Nurture Future’ tree planting and e-waste recycling programme at the RPR Kidurong community hall at Tanjong Kidurong here today.

The programme was jointly organised by PTTEP Malaysia, Bintulu Development Authority (BDA), Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB), Department of Environment (DOE) Bintulu branch and University Putra Malaysia Bintulu’s (UPMKB) Faculty of Agricultural and Forestry Sciences.

Abang Zainuddin said the aim was to create an environment where businesses and community members can come together to achieve common goals.

“My office will continue to environment programmes such as this that promote sustainable development, environmental protection and community wellbeing to drive significant positive change and set an example for other divisions in Sarawak to follow,” he said.

Commenting on the e-waste collection programme, he said it is aimed at the local community from all over Bintulu division, including Sebauh, Tatau and Samalaju, where the community is encourage to send their e-waste items to a company licensed by the DOE to be processed appropriately without polluting the environment.

“The establishment of the e-waste collection centre in Kidurong is also a critical step towards addressing the pressing issue of electronic waste, which poses significant environmental and health challenges in our rapidly advancing technological era,” he said.

He said with continuous planning and the commitment of industry players operating in Bintulu, it is hoped the objective of preserving the environment in Bintulu can be achieved in the near future.

He also believed this was in line with the DOE and BDA’s goals to turn Bintulu into a Low Carbon Industry Hub City.

“I am optimistic Sarawak will be a leader in climate change and carbon trading in the region to attract investment to drive sustainable economic growth,” he said.

Also present were PTTEP Malaysia’s head of Malaysia Sarawak Asset Denkey Thatchaichawalit, PTTEP Malaysia head of GRC & Public Affairs Tengku Saifuzzaman Tengku Ahmad Shahruddin, BDA assistant general manager (Environment) Maimunah Matali, head of DOE Bintulu branch Abdul Mazli Hafiz Abdul Malik, NREB Bintulu divisional office head Sinanawati Marto and UPMKB Faculty of Agricultural and Forestry Sciences dean Assoc Prof Dr Noorasmah Saupi.