Coffee table book on this year’s Sarawak Gawai Dayak festival to be published

KUCHING (June 22): A coffee table book will be published and launched in September in conjunction with this year’s Sarawak-level Gawai Dayak Festival, said Sarawak Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

He said the launching of the coffee table book was part of a series of activities held across the city to celebrate the festival, and among the other highlights would be the Gawai Cultural Parade on June 15 recently.

“Despite the heavy rain, what was inspiring was the parade was participated by Sarawakians comprising 111 contingents and 13 decorated floats, as well as representatives from Persatuan Kadazan Dusun Sabah,” said Sagah at the Sarawak-level Gawai Dayak Festival Celebration gala dinner held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) tonight.

Sagah, who is the organising chairman for this year’s celebration, pointed out a Gawai Dayak bazaar was also held from May 16 to 26 at MJC Batu Kawa in Kuching that had recorded the highest sales ever throughout the event.

“It has been a tradition for Dayak sub-ethnic groups, such as the Iban, Bidayuh and Orang Ulu, to take turn organising the Sarawak-level Gawai Dayak festival and this year it was the Bidayuhs that have been tasked with the responsibility to host the festival,” said Sagah, explaining over 5,000 volunteers had assisted in making the festival a success this year.

The gala dinner on Saturday was graced by both Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.