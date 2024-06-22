Don’t take away seats from Sabah, warns Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU June 22): Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan has warned Malayan parties against “taking away” seats from Sabah.

He said this is because the total 222 seats in Parliament had already been divided, where West Malaysia has the majority with 65 percent, compared to Sabah and Sarawak with 35 percent.

However, he said the percentage allotted for the Bornean states has actually reduced to 25 percent now because the number of seats in West Malaysia has increased.

Jeffrey, who is also Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star) Sabah president and Tambunan assemblyman, claimed the increase in Peninsular seats has brought up its majority to 75 percent.

He said this situation makes it difficult for Sabah and Sarawak to defend their rights through the Constitution, while West Malaysia already have their two-thirds majority.

“From the start, they intentionally made it so that they have 65 percent, so this allocation of seats has to be safeguarded and respected.

“This is why I have been saying not to let Malayan parties come to Sabah to contest and take away our seats, because it will be detriment to Sabah as well as the power of Sabah and Sarawak.

“They should be working together with local parties as the objective for forming Malaysia was so that they can cooperate and respect each other’s sovereignty – this is the strength of our nation,” he told reporters after the Star Sabah triennial general meeting at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here today.

Jeffrey stressed that if Sabah’s sovereignty and position in the matter and the seats formula are not respected, then for sure Sabah’s political power will not be in the hands of its local parties, which he described as being “akin to new colonialism”.

“This is why I have been calling for mutual respect between one another. It can give us an incentive to cooperate instead of fighting over seats among the Peninsular, Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

Looking back on the history of Malayan parties that came to Sabah, he said it has to do with the Federal government’s tactics to control Sabah’s politics.

There were two ways the Federal side coerced its way into Sabah’s political scene through its parties, he claims.

First, by meddling with the Sabah Constitution, where the state’s Chief Minister post was changed to be on a rotational, two-year basis to attract voters towards Umno, causing political parties to fight over who is next in line even though a 24-month term would unlikely allow them to bring about any developments or stabilise political parties.

Second, by using foreigners as voters, such as through the infamous Project IC, which has destroyed the country, Sabah especially.

Following this, he said various incidents had occurred such as kidnappings and intrusions as well as the strengthening of the Philippines’ claim over Sabah.

“Only now we are starting to realise this and are starting to resolve it. All of this will take time to resolve.

“But do not add more problems by disrespecting the position of Sabah and Sarawak in Malaysia as well as our politics and sovereignty.

“This is why I said what I said as a reminder for us and so that Malaysia can further prosper and advance with our respective strengths,” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked whether Star will remain with its current partners for the coming state elections, the party president said that is their plan.

“And we hope that our plan doesn’t change because if circumstances change, then things also can change, and we want to make sure that this does not happen,” he said.

On whether this plan includes their existing partners Sabah Pakatan Harapan and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation, he said they do not mind keeping their status quo.

“We don’t mind, but keep it like that. Don’t expand beyond that and it will be okay,” he said.

To a question, he said Star is still willing to work with Peninsular-based parties, but mutual respect will be required between both sides to make it work.

“We can work together, but don’t come and take our seats. When we respect each other, then we can work together. If there is no respect, then how can we cooperate?” he said.

Star is among eight component parties in the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah coalition, with the others Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), United Sabah National Organisation (USNO), Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (PHRS), Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS).