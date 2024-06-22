Enjoy pre-order rewards up to RM1078 for latest HONOR 200 Series

KUALA LUMPUR (June 22): HONOR has officially launched the HONOR 200 Series, its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Aesthetic Flagship smartphones, in Malaysia.

The HONOR 200 Pro and standard versions in this new premium mid-range line-up combine cutting-edge technologies with classic photographic aesthetics and powerful AI.

Pre-order sales for HONOR 200 Pro and standard series are available till 3pm this June 27, of which customers can pay an upfront payment of RM20 and receive RM1,078 in free gifts including HONOR Earbuds X6, RM200 rebate, and 365-day front and back crack replacement upon full payment.

The HONOR 200 Series can be pre-ordered on its official website, HONOR Experience Stores nationwide, Shopee, Lazada and authorised dealers namely Senheng, SenQ and Urban Republic.

Designed with Paris-based Studio Harcourt, the new HONOR 200 Series’ strong AI-enhanced HONOR AI Portrait Engine offers studio-quality portrait photography using three special portrait modes – Harcourt Vibrant, Harcourt Colour and Harcourt Classic.

In addition to the sophisticated HONOR AI Portrait Engine, the HONOR 200 Pro is equipped with a 50 megapixel (MP) primary camera and 1/1.3-inch H9000 primary camera sensor from the flagship HONOR Magic6 Pro, while the standard version is installed with 50MP main camera with Sony IMX906 sensor.

Both phones have a 12MP ultra-wide and macro-camera and a 50MP telephoto camera with the new Sony IMX856 Sensor, the first in Malaysia.

The HONOR 200 Series has Dual OIS (OIS+EIS) anti-shake for steady shots, and was the first numbered series phone to incorporate Magic AI Experience from the premium HONOR Magic Series.

With Magic OS 8.0 and AI-powered smart features, the HONOR 200 Series offers an unrivalled user experience with high-technology specifications such as the Magic Portal, Magic Capsule, AI Air Gestures, Magic AI’s Smart Folder, and blur private info.

HONOR 200 Pro’s Magic AI natural tone 2.0 and AI motion sensing capture allow users to capture good photography with colours displayed based on ambient light and without motion blur.

The HONOR 200 Series with 100W wired HONOR Super Charge, charges the 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery in just 41 minutes, while the Pro model comes with 66W compatible, wireless HONOR Super Charge.

HONOR 200 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED quad-curved floating display with thin bezels, while the basic version has 6.7 inches.

Both phones have 3,840Hz risk-free dimming and peak high dynamic range (HDR) brightness of up to 4,000 nits for superb visibility in all lighting conditions. For added security, the screens offer TÜV Rheinland flicker free display certification and full care display certification.

To improve 5G network performance and connection in locations with poor network availability, the HONOR 200 Pro uses the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen3 mobile processor and the HONOR C1+RF improvement chipset.

For its standard version, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 mobile CPU for optimal performance and value. Both pro and standard versions are equipped with twin stereo speakers.

Priced at RM2,699, the HONOR 200 Pro offers 12GB RAM+512GB storage and comes in two colour options – ocean cyan and moonlight white.

The HONOR 200 standard comes in coral pink, moonlight white and black with 12GB RAM+512GB storage (RM2,199) and 12GB RAM+256GB storage (RM1,899).

For more information, visit https://www.honor.com/my/.