Kapit councillors conclude five-day study visit to Johor Bahru

KAPIT (June 22): Twenty-two Kapit District Council (KDC) councillors yesterday concluded a study visit to Johor Bahru which began June 17.

Led by KDC chairman Lating Minggang and secretary Kelimbik Sibat, the tour saw the group visit Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) to gain insights on urban development planning and solid waste management, among others.

“The visit aims to help KDC further improve our quality of service to the public in terms of providing suitable facilities in line with the socioeconomic progress of Kapit Division,” said Lating.

He added that the group was especially interested in the facilities of the public library at the Tunku Mahkota Ismail Youth Centre, as well as MBJB’s sustainable education programme at SJKC Foon Yew No. 2 and operations at the MBJB night market.

Lating also thanked Johor Bahru mayor Datuk Mohd Noorazam Osman for hosting the visitors and sharing ideas and information with the KDC councillors.