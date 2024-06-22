Madani Rural Development Committee not to split Sabahans – Ahmad Zahid

KOTA KINABALU (June 22): There is no intention to split Sabahans at the grassroot level through the establishment of the Madani Rural Development Committee (JKDM) in Sabah, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Speaking to reporters after launching Sepanggar Umno meeting on Saturday, the Umno president said the JKDM would complement and value add to the existing matters, and thus accommodate the marginalised people in this state.

“Actually, our intention is to complement and value add to what is already there. There is no intention of competing or looking for a different path. That’s what I mean.

“There is absolutely no intention to split the people, because the state government has a Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK). We set up JKDM to strengthen it,” he said when commenting on the objection to the JKDM by some leaders in Sabah.

Zahid also said that explanations on JKDM will continue to be made and hoped that there is compatibility to accept the formula at the state level.

“Actually there are three states where we have the same formula, namely in Penang and Selangor. In the respective states there is no problem because they understand our wishes.

“In Sabah I think clarification will continue because we just want to strengthen the administration at the grassroots,” he said.