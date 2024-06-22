Minister chides ‘shallow’ online articles disparaging Premier

KUCHING (June 22): Datuk Abdullah Saidol yesterday rebuked the recent online articles disparaging Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, describing them as “politically motivated”.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and Ukas) anticipated some individuals might have been paid to undermine the state government’s efforts, but dismissed the writings as shallow and lacking substance.

“All their allegations are malicious, ill-intentioned and possibly to create suspicion and extreme slander and we think there must be some people behind this writing who do not understand the background of our claims,” he told reporters when met at the closing ceremony and prize presentation for the Tenpin Bowling Championship in conjunction with the 7th anniversary of the Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit (UPKS).

The event was jointly organised by UPKS and Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) at Megalanes, Batu Kawa here.

Adding on, Abdullah said the state government is only seeking its constitutional rights and interests as outlined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“Much of what we ask for is not excessive to the point of jeopardising the country’s position. I think the Premier’s government, in many things we fight for, does consider the country’s situation.

“We are not selfish in our fight for our rights and interests, especially with regards to financial matters — we still care for the country and have been doing this for a long time,” he said, adding that recent actions were taken solely to support development and cover its costs especially in reural areas.

Abdullah added the state government plans to expedite development and improve public facilities in rural areas to address the shortfalls of past federal allocations.

“Over the last years when many things happened at the federal level, you cannot deny there is a lot of leakage and mismanagement of federal funding through projects that didn’t go through.

“This doesn’t happen in Sarawak as it was managed at the federal level. We can name a few federal-funded projects worth RM100 million which were eventually not completed due to misuse of funding or corruption by certain quarters either internally or politicians,” he said.

He said the inefficient financial management at the federal level had disadvantaged Sarawak and emphasised the need to firmly assert the state’s rightful claims to its rights.

Meanwhile, the bowling championship was participated by some 320 people including Abdullah as well as UKPS and Ukas staff.

In the VIP team category, the VIP Ukas 3 team won the championship and earned a cash prize of RM800 and medals while VIP UPKS 2 and VIP Ukas 1 teams placed second and third respectively, winning RM600 and RM400 as well as medals.

For the regular team category, UKPS bowlers triumphed, with KTB 1 taking first place and winning RM800 and medals. Ops Boyak and Desa Wira followed in second and third, receiving RM600 and RM400 and medals respectively.

The event was also attended by Ukas director Samuel Simon, UKPS deputy director Dato Mohamad Morshidi Mustapha and other distinguished guests.